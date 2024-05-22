These are the top 20 things Brits are 'superfans' of

The top 20 things Brits are 'superfans of

Brits are ‘superfans’ of TV shows, bands, and even chocolate brands – spending a massive collective £7.5billion in the last year on their fandoms.

A poll of 2,000 adults found 49 per cent consider themselves to be a ‘superfan’ of something – and 31 per cent have been hooked by a sports team.

A quarter (24 per cent) have gone mad for a movie franchise mania and a fifth have been dedicated to a video game title.

As a result, a third (36 per cent) have watched every film and episode about their interest, with 25 per cent attending as many matches, concerts, and performances as they possibly can.

And 18 per cent have also queued up to attend special events to celebrate their fandoms, and another 16 per cent will pre-order the latest drop as soon as it is available online.

It emerged that, on average, that Brits have spent £287 on their fandom in the last 12 months.

85% of Brits consider themselves as 'fans' of chocolate

1 in 10 of us are ‘completely obsessed’ with chocolate

The research was commissioned by M&M'S

Fans of the chocolate will get the chance to meet the famous chocolate characters, create mini chocolate versions of themselves and be amongst the first to try M&M’S Minis as they reach the UK for the first time.

When it comes to chocolate, 85 per cent of the nation count themselves as chocolate fans, with 1 in 10 (10 per cent) saying that they are ‘completely obsessed’.

Half have ventured to a chocolate shop to satisfy their love for the sweet, with 46 per cent describing it as a great day out for the family.

As a fifth (21 per cent) say they are planning to visit one in the next 12 months.

Robb and Kathryn, from London and Buckinghamshire, are self-confessed ‘superfans’ of the confectionery brand.

They met in a waiting room when interviewing for a sports presenter job, it was there that Robb offered Kathryn one of his M&M’S and their friendship blossomed from there – while neither of them got the job it paved the way for a friendship.

Robb said: “When I think of M&M’S, it brings me back to when Kathryn and I first met years ago and how we naturally bonded over our shared love for them.

“Whenever we are together, we always manage to find a way to enjoy them, whether that’s visiting the London store or snacking on M&M’S while watching a film.”

Top 20 things Brits are ‘superfans’ of

1. TV shows or series

2. Music bands or artists

3. Sports teams (e.g. football)

4. Books or book series

5. Movies or film franchises

6. Chocolate

7. Video games

8. Celebrities or public figures

9. Travel destinations

10. Fictional universes (e.g., Star Wars, Marvel Universe)

11. Hobbies or crafts (e.g., knitting, woodworking, model building)

12. Food or cuisine (e.g., specific restaurants, chefs, cuisines)

13. Cars or automotive brands

14. Restaurants

15. Sweets

16. Crisps

17. Historical figures or events

18. Fashion brands or designers

19. Technology products (e.g. smartphones, gaming consoles, computers)