Seven in 10 parents say kids have 'piles' of unopened toys from Christmas

Seven in 10 parents admit their kids have ‘piles’ of toys still in their packages from birthdays and Christmases they never play with.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A poll of 1,000 adults with children aged between three and 10 found their offspring have as many as eight toys they have never enjoyed, and half of these remain in the packaging.

And mums and dads estimate these unloved toys could be worth more than £90.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nearly four in 10 (37 per cent) believe their kids have a few favourite toys and ignore the rest, while 33 per cent admit they spend more time on screens than playing with toys.

But 80 per cent of parents are keen to have a toy declutter ahead of the festive season, as 51 per cent want to make room for a potential new influx on the 25th December.

Six in 10 (63 per cent) of these will donate the unwanted toys to charity, and 50 per cent will give them to friends and family with younger children.

The research was commissioned by Skipton Building Society (part of the Skipton Group) as part of its Christmas charity toy collection for various charities, including Cash for Kids - Mission Christmas, with its branches nationwide accepting unopened contributions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The building society has teamed up with Dilly Carter, the professional organiser on the TV show Sort Your Life Out, who has given parents advice on how to tackle the pre-Christmas declutter.

She said: “Decluttering before Christmas is the perfect way to make room for new gifts and give your child a fresh start in the new year.

“Involve them in the process by framing it as an opportunity to ‘find new homes’ for toys they no longer or have never played with.

“Start small – one drawer or box at a time – and use the one-in, one-out rule to keep it manageable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sorting toys into ‘keep’, ‘donate’ and ‘recycle’ piles not only clears space but also teaches kids valuable lessons about generosity and sustainability.”

Decluttering Expert Dilly Carter is urging Brits to clear out any new, unopened toys and donate them to the Skipton Building Society Appeal | Doug Jackson/PinPep

Skipton will be accepting donations at its 80+ UK branches until December 16

It also emerged 78 per cent of parents think their kids will be willing to get rid of the toys they have never played with or haven’t touched at all.

With 37 per cent of these want them to understand the importance of helping others by donating to them.

But with Christmas fast approaching, 40 per cent of parents admit it is difficult to buy a toy for a child at Christmas which they will thoroughly enjoy playing with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of these, 36 per cent struggle because their kids’ interests change too quickly, whereas 30 per cent find it tough to find something which is both educational and fun.

Despite this, they are anticipating their little ones will receive an average of seven new toys this year from themselves and the wider family.

And mums and dads expect to spend an average of £143 on these items to be wrapped up under the tree and in stockings.

The findings, which were conducted via OnePoll, also found 73 per cent the parents are going to give a helping hand to close friends and family who might be having a hard time this Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nearly half (48 per cent) will get them a thoughtful gift, and 47 per cent will share spare items with them that they’re not using.

In addition, 69 per cent plan on making a charity donation this Christmas as well.

With clothing (51 per cent), toys (51 per cent) and food (46 per cent) the most common items which will be given to worthwhile causes.

Helen McGinity, head of financial advice distribution at Skipton Building Society added: “It’s heartwarming to see families embracing the spirit of giving, not just through what they share, but by teaching their kids the vital lesson of helping those less fortunate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re delighted to play a small part in facilitating this by opening up our branches nationwide to collect new toys for charities, supporting children this Christmas, making a real difference this festive season.

“We’ve also donated to Cash for Kids – Mission Christmas, which will help bring festive joy to thousands of children living in poverty, who need it most.”

Skipton Building Society will be accepting donations of new and unused toys at its 80+ UK branches until December 16 | Doug Jackson/PinPep

Dilly’s top tips for sorting your unwanted gifts this Christmas

1. Get your child involved

Encourage your child to join the sorting process by framing it as a chance to “find new homes” for toys that are unopened and haven't been used. This makes decluttering feel like a positive activity and helps instil the ‘charity begins at home’ message.

2. Use the one-in, one-out rule

Explain that for every new toy arriving at Christmas, an older one should be donated or recycled. This keeps clutter in check and teaches them the importance of balance. Whilst boxed, unopened toys can only be donated to the toy appeal, a variety of charity shops will still take preloved toys in good condition.

3. Sort with purpose

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Create three piles: keep, donate, and recycle. This clear system makes decision-making easier and ensures toys are properly reused or disposed of responsibly.

4. Start small

Begin with a single drawer or cupboard to avoid being overwhelmed before you get started. Completing one area at a time builds momentum and confidence to tackle larger spaces.

5. Focus on the positives

Highlight the benefits of decluttering, like making space for exciting new toys and helping other children enjoy the ones they haven’t used. Turning it into a feel-good activity can make the process enjoyable for everyone.