Morrisons is giving away 185k wonky carrots for Rudolph this Christmas - how to grab

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 18th Dec 2024, 12:18 BST
Updated 18th Dec 2024, 12:24 BST

Morrisons is giving away more than 185,000 wonky carrots across all its supermarkets this Christmas.

British wonky carrots are oversized or misshapen but still taste delicious, and these free, festive favourites are available to collect from the front of all Morrisons stores on December 21 and 22.

During the festive period, Morrisons carrot sales more than double in the week before Christmas compared to the previous week, the supermarket says.

Andy Todd, carrot buyer at Morrisons, said: “Thousands of families across the nation will excitedly be preparing for Father Christmas’s visit soon and we wanted to play our part in helping to ensure he and his team are well fed.

“Our tasty wonky range helps our British farmers reduce waste and offers customers a delicious alternative at a fraction of the cost.”

By giving carrots away at Christmas, Morrisons hopes to encourage families to choose wonky vegetables more often.

Launched in 2015, the Morrisons Naturally Wonky fruit and vegetables help to minimise food waste and offer affordable produce to customers. The range includes a number of seasonal lines including potatoes, carrots and parsnips.

