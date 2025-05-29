Own a Luxury Lochside Lodge in the Heart of Scotland

A rare opportunity has come up to own a luxury, two-bedroom lodge right on the shores of Loch Tay at Loch Tay Highland Lodges in beautiful Perthshire. Priced at £275,995, this fully furnished retreat is designed for those who want to escape, unwind, and enjoy the very best of Scotland, without sacrificing convenience or comfort.

Set in one of the country’s most scenic and tranquil locations, this stunning lodge offers uninterrupted loch views, stylish modern interiors, and a spacious private deck, perfect for soaking in sunsets, entertaining friends, or simply enjoying a quiet moment. And because it’s all just a short drive from the Central Belt, you don’t need to go far to feel a world away.

The lodge itself is thoughtfully designed for practical, year-round use. With accommodation all on one level and private parking right at the door, it’s accessible and easy to enjoy whether you're escaping for a romantic weekend, hosting a family holiday, or even working remotely in peace and quiet.

Life at Loch Tay Highland Lodges isn’t just about the property, it’s about the lifestyle. Onsite, you’ll find a welcoming bar and restaurant serving up hearty meals and warm Highland hospitality. For those craving adventure, there are Lochside walks, wide open spaces, and outdoor activities run by In Your Element, from paddleboarding and archery to gorge walking and more.

Loch Tay Highland Lodges is dog-friendly, so you can bring your furry family member along for the adventure. No need for kennels or goodbyes, your pooch is just as welcome as you are, making your lodge feel even more like home.

More and more Scots are choosing to stay closer to home when it comes to holidays, and with good reason. With unpredictable weather and increasingly busy travel routes, owning a lodge like this provides the freedom to take spontaneous breaks without the hassle of long-distance travel. It’s the perfect blend of accessibility and escapism.

This is a rare chance to invest not just in property, but in your wellbeing and quality of life. With lodges this close to the shores of Loch Tay in such short supply, this opportunity won’t last long.

To find out more or arrange a private viewing, visit https://largoleisure.co.uk/holiday-homes-in-scotland/property-search/2-bedroom-luxury-lodge

1 . Contributed Luxurious high-spec fixtures and fittings. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Loch Tay Highland Lodges Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Uninterrupted views from the lodge decking. Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed With floor-to-ceiling windows, the stunning scenery is always in view. Photo: Submitted