How our thirties is the age we finally learn to love ourselves

Brits learn to embrace themselves – just as they are - at the age of 33.

A study of 2,000 adults found after years of trying to please other people, and worrying about what they think, the middle of the fourth decade leads to a change in mindset as they begin to reveal more of their true selves.

At this point, 88 per cent believe it’s important to be themselves and not live by someone else’s expectations.

And 23 per cent of Millennials, those aged between 29 and 44, feel they no longer need to dress a certain way because it’s ‘the done thing’.

It also emerged 32 per cent of those who have stopped caring what others think believe doing something like going out without makeup is totally ‘natural’ for them now.

While 54 per cent now prioritise comfort over style, with 52 per cent going as far as to say living a ‘low maintenance’ lifestyle for themselves feels like the ultimate act of self-care.

And this rises to 59 per cent of Millennials.

The research was commissioned by Popworks to celebrate its partnership with new film Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, by hosting a special screening for film fans who relaxed in their pyjamas, embracing themselves ‘just as they are’.

Vue is also encouraging film fans to head to cinemas in their pyjamas for the chance to win treats.

Lizzie Barnes, from the snack brand, said: “There are many things we have all done over the years to perhaps hide a part of us or try to impress others. But once you reach a point where you embrace your true self, it can be a huge, positive step.

“We want to encourage people to embrace themselves just as they are - just like our protagonist, Bridget.

“Fancy popping to the cinema in your PJs? Why on Earth not?”

The study also found although the overall average age for self-acceptance is 33, men start to embrace their true selves at 30 while women take a little longer at 36.

Almost a third (30 per cent) believe their partner helps them feel good about themselves, while 28 per cent credit parents.

Becoming a parent helped 25 per cent start to better accept who they are, while 21 per cent felt it happened after turning a milestone age. But it also emerged that a third are now so self-confident, they’re happy to, at least sometimes, strut outside in a pair of pyjamas.

For 41 per cent of these, it’s simply more comfortable, while 20 per cent reckon they look more ‘them’ when in their cosies, according to the OnePoll.com figures.

Top five life changes that inspire Brits to embrace their true selves:

Becoming a parent A loved one passing away Turning a milestone age Getting married Getting a new job