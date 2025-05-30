Growing number of Scots turning to medical cannabis for chronic pain

An increasing number of Scots are turning to alternative medical solutions to help manage chronic pain symptoms such as arthritis, fibromyalgia, and endometriosis.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Legalised in 2018, medical cannabis can be prescribed by a qualified healthcare professional for people who have a formally diagnosed condition and have tried conventional treatments without success.

According to Curaleaf Clinic, the UK’s largest medical cannabis clinic, Scotland currently has the highest patient uptake, with 17% of patients based in the country. This represents a 10% year-on-year increase from 2023 to 2024. Notably, almost half (47%) of these patients are prescribed medical cannabis specifically for a chronic pain condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite these high numbers, chronic pain can go largely undiagnosed due to reasons including lack of visible causes and misdiagnoses.

User (UGC) Submitted

To help those suffering, Dr Wendy Holden, consultant rheumatologist at Curaleaf Clinic, shares five key signs that could indicate your pain is chronic and when it’s time to consult your GP:

Your pain has lasted for longer than three months

Many people experience daily aches and pains but may not know when to see a doctor. If pain is severe enough to disrupt daily life or is accompanied by numbness, swelling, or other worrying symptoms, seek help right away. While most aches improve over time, pain lasting three-plus months is considered chronic and should be assessed by a professional to identify any underlying causes and ensure appropriate treatment.

You have experienced a change in your mood

Pain that begins to affect your emotional well-being is another sign it’s time to seek professional help. If you experience loss of appetite, increased fatigue, irritability, or difficulty concentrating, your pain may be more than a temporary issue. Chronic pain can contribute to the development of anxiety and depression, or make these conditions worse if you already have them. If your symptoms are affecting your mental health and quality of life, it’s time to seek out support.

When you struggle to move in the morning

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some chronic pain conditions can lead to mobility issues, which may be caused by factors beyond just severe pain. Early morning joint stiffness, swelling, fatigue or even weight loss could all be indications of conditions such as inflammatory arthritis. If you do experience any of these symptoms it’s important to speak to your GP right away, as helping to reduce inflammation in cases of rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory conditions is imperative to help protect joints from further damage.

You are struggling to find relief

If over-the-counter medication such as ibuprofen or paracetamol provides little to no relief, or if you find yourself needing the maximum safe dose just to function, your pain could be more complex. Whilst these medications are safe when taken occasionally, if you need to take them regularly, you should seek help to ensure you’re using a safe quantity or consider other treatments. Depending on whether your pain is muscular, neuropathic, or linked to another underlying condition, you may require a more targeted approach to pain management.

Seeking professional help

While over-the-counter pain relief is easily accessible and can offer short-term relief, it’s important to recognise when it’s time to reach out to your GP. They can help diagnose the cause of the pain and map out a plan to manage it more effectively. This could include treatment options such as physiotherapy, cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT), or other medications. They can also help explore whether you may benefit from seeing a specialist to consider alternative therapies such as medical cannabis if suitable.