Four top tips for nurturing your relationship without overspending

Here are four top tips for budget-conscious couples to show each other that they care:

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Schedule quality time together

With busy work schedules and family commitments, life’s demands often make quality time together for couples a challenge. Why not plan out some weekly, monthly and annual activities with your partner? Planning ahead ensures you can protect the time you’ve set aside to spend together, and anticipate any potential costs.

Budget consciously

CAP

Openly talk about your desired budget and what you can afford, as going over budget can strain relationships. Agree how much each activity can be, and stick to it! If you're not sure how to set up a budget, consider going on a free budgeting course in your area. CAP runs money coaching and life skills groups all over the UK – why not visit capuk.org/help to see what free services are available in your area?

Plan meaningful activities

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You could either plan your dates together, or alternate surprising each other. Whatever you decide, with the date in the diary and the budget set, think about what you can do as a couple. Having a romantic meal at home can be just as special but cheaper than eating out. Taking a picnic and visiting a nice area, or going for a long walk are nice activities that can be achieved on a budget. Search the internet for free and cheap things to do in your area. Planning ahead can be fun and gives you both something to look forward to.

Give thoughtful gifts

Paul Bailie

Giving a gift to your partner is a great way of showing them how much you love them, but there can be a pressure to overspend. Discuss how much you want to budget for gifts, and if money is tight, get creative. Consider making your own presents, homemade gift vouchers which give away your time, or if you’re a bit of a wordsmith, perhaps write them a poem or song. Such gestures can mean more to someone than any amount of money spent.

Money worries can put a strain on relationships, so if you’re experiencing financial difficulties, do seek help. Visit capuk.org/help to see what free services are available in your area. There’s also information and support at moneyhelper.org.uk.

Consider going on a course to invest in your relationship. There are lots of free courses for people who are engaged or married and can include topics such as money management. Check out themarriagecourse.org for a marriage course near to you, or contact your local church to see what support they offer couples.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christians Against Poverty (CAP) is a UK charity working with over 800 affiliated churches to deliver debt help, budgeting guidance, support to find work, life skills education and more. Visit capuk.org to find out more.