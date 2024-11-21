Diabetes Awareness Month: How does diabetes affect your eyes?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Despite diabetes affecting millions of the UK general public, many are unaware of the significant impact the condition can have on their own eye health.

Ahead of Diabetes Awareness Month this November, Optical Express is shedding light on the potential dangers diabetes poses to the eyes and sharing expert insight on how those affected by diabetes can protect their vision.

Studies show diabetes is linked to various eye conditions, including cataracts, glaucoma and retinal changes known as retinopathy.

The cause of these conditions is high blood sugar levels, which can damage blood vessels in the retina, leading to vision impairment and, in severe cases, even blindness.

Research conducted by Optical Express has also revealed that diabetic retinopathy is the leading cause of vision loss in adults under the age of 75 years, and if left untreated, can result in irreversible damage to the eye.

Optical Express advises diabetic patients to take several steps to protect their eyesight:

Maintain blood sugar levels

Consistently managing blood sugar within a target range is essential to reduce the risk of diabetic eye disease, as high blood sugar can permanently damage blood vessels in the retina. Patients are encouraged to follow their healthcare provider’s guidance on diet, medication, and lifestyle adjustments to help stabilise blood glucose levels.

Attend regular eye exams

Frequent eye exams, ideally at least once a year, are vital for early detection of eye conditions. Routine eye check-ups allow optometrists, who are eye experts, to monitor for subtle changes in eye health, often before symptoms appear, which enables timely interventions to be made that can prevent potential vision loss.

Monitor blood pressure and cholesterol

High blood pressure and elevated cholesterol levels can exacerbate diabetic eye conditions by placing extra strain on blood vessels in the eyes. Diabetic patients should work closely with their healthcare providers to keep these levels in check.

Stephen Hannan, Clinical Services Director at Optical Express, said: “Diabetes can have a profound impact on eye health, often leading to severe conditions if not managed effectively.

“The most concerning aspect is that many diabetic eye conditions, like diabetic retinopathy, can develop silently and progress without noticeable symptoms, especially in the early stages.

“At Optical Express, we want to raise awareness and encourage preventative measures, as the earlier the detection, the more effective the action we as eye specialists can take to reduce the impact of any condition.

“By controlling blood sugar levels and monitoring blood pressure and cholesterol, diabetic patients can help protect their vision.”

Optical Express encourages anyone with diabetes to prioritise eye health. Regular check-ups, proper glucose management, and early intervention are vital for maintaining healthy vision.

For more information or to book an eye examination, visit www.opticalexpress.co.uk.