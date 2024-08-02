Shutterstock

School’s out for the summer, and so are the nation’s health goals as Brits face a barrage of temptations with holidays, nights out, and BBQs being the top reason for doing so.

According to a poll of 2,000 adults, the start of the summer holidays signals a break in their health and wellness habits - with seven in 10 saying the switch in routine means they fall off the wagon.

Despite 78 per cent claiming health and wellness are among their top priorities and 31 per cent setting dedicated health goals in the run-up to warmer months, a summer of big sporting moments, music festivals, and the weather is making it harder than normal to stay on track with their routine.

As a result, over a third (35 per cent) admit to ditching healthy meals when the sun comes out as they’re more tempted to go drinking with their mates.

Helping you stay on the wagon

This research, commissioned by fully prepared meal subscription Frive, found one in four (23%) often skip dinner when heading straight to the pub after work, leading them to binge on unhealthier options on the way home.

However, with 2024 set to be the wettest summer in 100 years, the poor weather could pose equally tempting for Brits struggling to stay on the wagon, as one in three (28%) say they are more likely to ditch the salad in favour of healthier comfort foods.

Eating more unhealthy foods or ‘cheat’ meals (47 per cent) and exercising less frequently (34 per cent) are the top two ways people expect to break their health routine, followed by eating bigger portions (30 per cent) and drinking more alcohol (28 per cent).

Additionally, 54 per cent said they’d be more likely to stay on track with eating healthily throughout the summer if they had quick and easy access to fully prepared healthy meals that they could quickly heat and eat.

Oli Soden, senior development chef at Frive, which aims to deliver convenient, delicious, and accessible meals that are chef-created and fully-prepared, using locally sourced and organic ingredients, said: “With the nation amid a summer of sport and impending heatwaves, there’s more temptation than usual for Brits to ditch their health goals and eat fast food.

“We want to show busy people that it’s possible to eat well and live better without having to spend hours in the kitchen, so there’s no need to miss the final match of a tournament or juggle cooking with you last-minute holiday packing.”

Going on holiday is the top reason why Brits break their summer health goals, according to research | Shutterstock

The top 10 moments health goals fail:

Going on holiday(s) Nights out BBQs Cold and/or miserable weather A snap heatwave Heading to the pub on the weekend Big sporting events (E.g., Euros, Wimbledon, cricket test series, the Olympics/Paralympics, etc) Picnics Weddings School holidays

Oli Soden’s 5 top tips to keep the nation’s wellness on track this summer:

Eat before going out: Have a meal rich in whole foods and avoid ultra-processed foods (UPFs) before heading out; to keep you feeling filled-up for longer and reduce the temptation to snack on unhealthy options. Healthy Grilling: When hosting a BBQ or dinner party, choose lean proteins like chicken, beef, fish or whole food plant-based alternatives and avoid ultra-processed sauces! Opt for marinades made from fresh herbs for added flavour without the extra calories. Stay active: Incorporate physical activities into your social plans to avoid just sitting in the pub. Staying active is key to maintaining wellness while having fun with friends. Embrace local seasonal produce: Take advantage of the abundance of fresh, local fruits and vegetables during July and August. Berries and stone fruits are particularly delicious. Get your nutrients in early: Ensure your breakfast and lunch are packed with nutrients to ensure you are fuelled throughout the day.