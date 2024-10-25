The arrival of WiFi 7 promises even faster internet speeds - for those who can afford the routers at least. But for many people in the UK, they are living in so-called ‘buffering hotspots’ and struggle for decent internet speeds.

The importance of having reliable and speedy broadband grows more and more with each passing year. From streaming shows on Netflix to working from home, the modern age is built on the foundations of the internet.

If you have ever found your WiFi connection spluttering and struggling to load even the most basic websites and wondered how your speeds compare to the rest of the country? Elite Group have pulled together a list of the 10 areas with the slowest broadband connections.

It is based on analysing 277,000 speed tests. Here is the full list.

1 . Areas with worst broadband speeds The 10 worst areas for broadband speeds in the UK. | terovesalainen - stock.adobe.com Photo: terovesalainen - stock.adobe.com

2 . 10 - Scottish borders In the Scottish Borders the average speed test showed broadband speeds of 9.3Mpbs | Peter Summers/Getty Images Photo: Peter Summers/Getty Images

3 . 9 - Highlands, Scotland In ninth place was Highlands, Scotland, with the average from speed tests being 8.9Mpbs | Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

4 . 8 - Powys, Wales In Powys the average speed tests showed broadband speeds of 7.7Mpbs. | Geoff Caddick / AFP via Getty Images Photo: Geoff Caddick / AFP via Getty Images