The Met Office says a cold front will move over the UK.

The Met Office says cooler weather and isolated showers are the way for parts in the UK.

According to the forecaster, after some isolated thundery showers in parts of southern and eastern England on Friday afternoon and evening (May 2), Saturday (May 3) will see a further drop in temperatures with more frequent cloud and some showers in parts of eastern Scotland as well as the far south coast of England.

For many it will remain dry, with temperatures on Saturday likely peaking at 22C in southern and central England - lower than those experienced for many in recent days. Sunday will see temperatures drop further, though any rain is likely to be fairly light in nature.

Tony Wisson, Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, said: “The recent very warm weather for the time of year is subsiding over the weekend as a weak cold front moves over the UK. We expect cooler temperatures as the front pushes south. This cooler air will also help introduce isolated showers across eastern parts, but it should stay drier further west.

“Sunday will feel much cooler compared to recent days, with temperatures falling slightly below average for the time of year. We can expect mid-to-low double figures for many, and even single figures for those further north.”

