How to claim compensation when your train is cancelled as ScotRail suspends all services on Friday
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
ScotRail have announced all of their services are suspended tomorrow (January 24) as a red wind warning is in place for parts of Scotland.
Posting to X, ScotRail said: “With the safety of customers and staff of paramount importance, we will not be safe to operate passenger services due to the forecast weather conditions across Scotland during Storm Éowyn.
“All ScotRail services are suspended on Friday, 24 January.
“We strongly advise you not to travel, as there will be no train services, and no alternative transport will be available.”
How to claim compensation when your train is delayed or cancelled
ScotRail added that tickets for travel dated January 24 can now be used from January 23, up to, and including, January 28. This means that these can be used before or after the date printed on the ticket.
On their website, ScotRail writes: “If you were unable to travel by train due to disruption or service cancellation, you can request a refund or compensation depending on your ticket type. The refund administration charge will be waived.”
Full information on refunds for different ticket types can be found here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.