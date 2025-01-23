Safety warning as Storm Éowyn heads for the UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As Storm Éowyn approaches, bringing very strong winds and widespread disruption, The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) is urging the public to take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

The storm is expected to impact Northern England, Southern Scotland, North Wales, and Northern Ireland during an amber warning from 6am to 9pm tomorrow. Adrian Simpson, Head of Policy at RoSPA, said: “We urge everyone to take these precautions seriously to ensure their safety during Storm Éowyn. The expected conditions are severe, and it is crucial to stay informed and prepared. The public’s safety is RoSPA’s top priority.”

RosPA's Safety Guidelines On the Road:-

Avoid travel: If possible, avoid travelling during the storm. High winds can make driving hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles. Drive cautiously: If travel is unavoidable, reduce your speed, maintain a safe distance from other vehicles and be alert for debris on the road. Check routes: Stay updated on road conditions and closures by checking local traffic reports and weather updates.



At Home:-

Secure loose items: Ensure that outdoor furniture, bins, and other loose items are secured or brought indoors to prevent them from being blown away. Stay indoors: Remain indoors as much as possible. Keep windows and doors closed to prevent wind damage. Emergency kit: Prepare an emergency kit with essentials such as water, non-perishable food, flashlights, batteries, and a first aid kit.

Near Coastal Areas:-

Avoid Coastal paths: Stay away from coastal paths, promenades, and piers. High waves and strong winds can create dangerous conditions. Monitor alerts: Pay attention to local weather alerts and follow the advice of authorities regarding evacuations or safety measures.

General Advice:-

Stay informed: Keep up-to-date with the latest weather forecasts and warnings from reliable sources. Help vulnerable Neighbours: Check on elderly or vulnerable neighbours to ensure they are safe and have everything they need. Emergency contacts: Have a list of emergency contact numbers readily available, including local authorities and utility companies.

The conditions are likely to cause disruption to road, rail, air and ferry travel across Scotland, potentially leading to longer journey times, bridge restrictions and cancellation of services. The strong winds could also lead to fallen trees, damage to buildings and power cuts.

Cabinet Secretary for Transport Fiona Hyslop said: “Storm Eowyn is set to be the fourth named storm to impact Scotland this winter, bringing another period of disruption to the transport network.

“The Met Office warnings show high winds will impact all of the country, so it’s vital people plan ahead if they have to travel, particularly in the areas in south and central Scotland covered by the amber warning.

“The conditions will bring challenges for drivers, so you should check the Traffic Scotland website before setting off – it offers the latest information on the trunk road network and also has details of ‘wind based’ closures for the bridges. The Traffic Scotland X page is also updated regularly.

“The high winds are likely to impact other modes of transport, so if you are planning to travel by train, ferry or air, please check with your operator to see if your service has been affected.”

Chief Superintendent Hilary Sloan, Police Scotland’s Head of Road Policing, also advised motorists to plan ahead but to avoid unnecessary travel where possible.

She added: “Make sure your vehicle has sufficient fuel and is completely roadworthy, with tyre pressure and tread meeting legal requirements. Ensure your mobile phone is fully charged in the event you need to call for assistance and if it is likely you may be within your vehicle for long periods of time, take additional clothing and water with you.

“Please do not ignore any road signage advising of changes to speed or closures to routes. These are in place for your safety and the safety of other road users, and listen out for media broadcasts about the weather and how it may be impacting travel.

“Further information of the weather and road closures can be found by visiting the Met Office, Ready Scotland and Traffic Scotland websites and social media accounts.”