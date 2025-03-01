Why meteorological spring starts on March 1, what the weather could be like and when the clocks will go forward.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today (March 1) is the first day of spring in the meteorological calendar.

We’ve taken a look at what the start of meteorological spring actually means, for example, if the weather will be warmer and when the clocks will go forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why does meteorological spring begin on March 1?

The meteorological seasons are four periods of the year made up of three months each. The seasons are split to coincide with our Gregorian calendar, making it easier for meteorological observing and forecasting to compare seasonal and monthly statistics. In the meteorological calendar, spring will always start on March 1 and end on May 31.

People sit by a tree as they enjoy the sunny weather. | Susannah Ireland /AFP via Getty Images

Does the start of meteorological spring mean warmer weather?

According to the Met Office, the weather in the UK during spring is often calm and dry due to the Atlantic losing heat during autumn and winter, leading to less heat and moisture being transferred to the atmosphere.

The forecaster says the sun is high in the sky during spring meaning temperatures can rise in the day, but stay cool at night due to the moderating effect of the ocean temperature.

Cyclists ride their bicycles in the sunshine in Richmond Park. | Adrian Dennis / AFP via Getty Images

Spring temperatures in the UK are largely influenced by latitude, with northern parts of the UK like Scotland seeing cooler temperatures compared to the lower latitudes and the southern parts of the UK which experience warmer temperatures.

Despite it being the start of spring, the clocks don’t go forward until the last Sunday of the month - March 30. The clocks will go forward 1 hour at 1am.