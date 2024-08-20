Tay Road Bridge to fully reopen next month

​Tay Road Bridge manager Alan Hutchison (left) and Councillor Gary Holt.

Carriageway closures and traffic management arrangements on the Tay Road Bridge will be lifted early next month as the final phase of a major refurbishment and replacement programme is completed.

The south (Fife) bound carriageway will reopen on Tuesday, September 10 after around six months of work, meaning all bridge restrictions will be lifted.

For the first time since the bridge was built in 1966 the surface on both carriageways was completely removed down to the concrete bridge deck, with waterproofing applied and a new asphalt surface laid on top. In addition, 92 new expansion or movement joints were also installed.

Work to resurface the on/off ramps at the north (Dundee) end of the bridge will be completed in time for the bridge reopening on 10 September.

Councillor Gary Holt, of Fife Council, Tay Road Bridge Joint Board chairman, said: “This work was a once in a generation occurrence and should mean journeys across the bridge will be smoother and more secure for years to come.

"I want to say thank you to all bridge users, who have coped well with what I know was an inconvenience, particularly for people who use the bridge every day and to the contractors and staff at the Tay Road Bridge, whose professionalism and dedication has seen this major project completed ahead of schedule.

“The Joint Board and I are immensely proud of everyone involved and want to convey our gratitude for their efforts."

"This work was absolutely essential to keep the structure safe and in good condition and aside from a few minor incidents has proven to be a model of how major, long-term works of this type can be carried out.”

George Mangalo, project manager for contractors VolkerLaser said: “Our specialist team is thrilled that we are nearing the completion of the project, set for September.

“Our efforts have been crucial in extending the service life of this iconic bridge, and it has been an absolute pleasure to contribute to such a landmark structure.”