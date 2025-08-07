Surfacing work starts

The resurfacing work is due to start on Sunday.

A three-week programme of roadworks is due to start this weekend on the A92 between Arbroath and Monifieth.

BEAR Scotland, on behalf of Claymore Roads, is set to carry out road surfacing upgrades at seven locations, starting on Sunday (August 10).

Works will be carried out overnight between 7pm and 7am and are expected to be completed by the morning of Friday, August 29. No work will take place on Friday or Saturday nights.

Traffic management measures will be in place as follows:-

Ardestie to Ethiebeaton (westbound): 7pm on Sunday 10 August to 7am on Friday 15 August - convoy and interchange closure with diversion

Lower Balmachie (westbound): 7pm on Thursday 14 August to 7am on Friday 15 August - lane 1 closure on dual carriageway, slip roads closure with diversion and traffic lights on Lower Balmachie Road

Salmonds Muir to Nether Kelly (eastbound): 7pm on Sunday 17 August to 7am on Wednesday 20 August - convoy and on-slip closure with diversion

Approach to Balcathie (eastbound): 7am on Tuesday 19 August to 7am on Thursday 21 August under convoy

Elliot to Balcathie (westbound): 7pm on Thursday 21 August to 7am on Tuesday 26 August under convoy

Upper Victoria Interchange and Balmachie (eastbound): 7pm on Monday 25 August to 7am on Tuesday 26 August Convoy and interchange closure with diversion

Balmachie (eastbound): 7pm on Tuesday 26 August to 7am on Wednesday 27 August under convoy

Salmonds Muir to Nether Kelly (eastbound): 7pm on Wednesday 27 August to 7am on Friday 29 August under convoy

Outwith working hours, traffic management will be removed and the road will be fully reopened from 7am.

Eddie Ross, BEAR Scotland’s Representative, said: “These essential resurfacing works will keep the dual carriageway in good condition and safe for all road users. The works are undertaken at night to minimise disruptions.

"We thank motorists for their patience ahead of these road improvements.”

Journey planning information is available by visiting www.traffic.gov.scot or X @trafficscotland.