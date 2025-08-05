Storm Floris disruption to continue during clear-up operation on rail network

Mark Dowie
By Mark Dowie

Editor

Published 5th Aug 2025, 07:52 BST
The clear-up operation is being carried out across the rail network. (Pic: Patrick Mackie/Geograph)placeholder image
The clear-up operation is being carried out across the rail network. (Pic: Patrick Mackie/Geograph)
Rail customers are being warned that some disruption from Storm Floris will continue today as the clear-up operation continues on Scotland’s rail network.

The storm is continuing to have a significant impact on the rail network, including damage to overhead lines and trees falling on tracks across the country.

With winds of up to 90mph in some areas, a significant clear-up job will be required to inspect lines and carry out repair work before it is safe to restore a full service.

Network Rail teams are working flat out to clear the affected routes, and ensure they are safe, before passenger services can return. Two specialist helicopters will assist teams on the ground to complete essential checks across the network as quickly as possible.

ScotRail is urging customers to check their journey before they travel via the app, website or JourneyCheck. The train operator will also provide updates across its social media channels.

Mark Ilderton, ScotRail service delivery director, said: “We’re sorry to customers who have been impacted by the disruption caused by Storm Floris.

“Network Rail and ScotRail teams are working flat out to recover services as quickly as possible, but some disruption will continue into Tuesday.

“We’re advising customers to check their journey before they travel via the ScotRail website, mobile app, or social media feeds.”

Ross Moran, Network Rail Scotland’s route director, added: “Storm Floris has caused significant disruption to Scotland’s Railway, with wind speeds of up to 90mph, unprecedented for a summer storm. Our teams have been working tirelessly to keep services moving where possible and to clear fallen trees and debris from the tracks. “As the storm passes, our focus switches to inspecting routes which have been closed by fallen trees, debris and other damage. “Our teams will work through the night, but this work will continue into Tuesday morning. We’ll use two helicopters to assist engineers on the ground. We’re grateful to passengers for their patience whilst we do this.”

