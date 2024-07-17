£540k carriageway repair and drainage scheme starts

​Improvement work is under way.

A £540,000 improvement of drainage and road safety measures on the A90 began this week near Gateside.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Contractor Amey is carrying out the work as the road’s structure and other infrastructure near the Gateside turn off, around five miles south of Forfar, suffered significant damage during the winter storms.

Temporary traffic management has been in place to protect the affected area, as well as allow investigation and survey work to be safely undertaken, helping to establish the extent of the full repairs that are required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The drainage on both the south and northbound carriageways will also be dealt with. Repairs on the southbound carriageway are expected to continue until Thursday, August 8

A new filter drain and new vehicle safety barriers will be installed, with drainage work on the northbound carraigeway starting on August 5 and continuing until August 16.

The project will be carried out under a closure of lane one of the A90 northbound between 9am and 5pm on weekdays. Farm accesses and slip roads in the area will remain open.

All schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable. A free Road Work Alerts service is available from our website. An email address is all that is required to sign up for the service.

To report a problem on the network please visit: https://netrunkroads.scot/report-a-problem/. Real-time journey information can be obtained at www.trafficscotland.org.