£360k barrier and signage upgrade begins on A90

Work is due to end on November 22.

Work began on Sunday on a six-week project to improve signage and barriers on the A90 north of Petterden.

The £360,000 project, carried out by Amey, Transport Scotland’s engineering contractor, will involve work carried out to the nearside and central vehicle restraint system barriers, as well as signage enhancements and upgrades to the existing footway and crossing points.

Work will take place overnight from the A928 Junction at Petterden to approximately 1km north of AM Phillip Trucktech, with overnight lane closures both north and southbound between 7.30pm and 6.30am each night.

These closures will be moved in accordance with the works taking place.

Work will take place overnight from Sunday to Thursday every week, with no traffic management in place on Friday and Saturday nights, and is expected to last until November 22. There will also be a 50mph speed limit in place for the majority of the works due to a temporary barrier being in place.

All schemes are weather-dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.

A free Road Work Alerts service is available from contractor Amey’s website. An email address is all that is required to sign up for the service. To report a problem on the network please visit: https://netrunkroads.scot/report-a-problem/.Real-time journey information is also available by visiting the Traffic Scotland website at www.trafficscotland.org or via X: @TrafficScotland.