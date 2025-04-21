Police appeal for information after fatal crash on Angus road

Police are appealing for information following a fatal crash on the A933 between Arbroath and Colliston at the weekend.

The crash, involving a white Isuzu pickup and a black Triumph motorcycle, happened at around 2.05pm on Sunday (April 20). Emergency services attended, however, the 68-year-old male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The female driver of the pickup was not injured. The road was closed until around 8.45pm to allow for investigations to be carried out. Sergeant Brian McEwen, of the Tayside Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died. “Our investigation to establish the full circumstances is ongoing and I would urge anyone who was in the area around the time and who may have seen the crash or have dash-cam footage to get in touch.” Anyone with any information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 1600 of 20 April, 2025.