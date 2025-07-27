Plan a summer adventure with Stagecoach

​Stagecoach has a variety of options for summer travellers.

With the summer holidays well under way, Stagecoach East Scotland is inviting families to swap the car for a carefree adventure and explore the region’s most spectacular spots for a fraction of the cost.

With free bus travel across Scotland for those under 22 and over 60, and value options like DayRider and Group tickets available, customers can enjoy unforgettable days out without stretching the family budget.

Stagecoach’s scenic family-friendly bus routes offer affordable travel that does not compromise on experience – take in historical sights and enjoy seaside escapes, all for less than a round of ice creams.

Maximise the fun, minimise the cost – explore East Scotland by bus and take in attractions such as the Scottish Deer Centre near Cupar, the new home of the Stone of Destiny at Perth Museum, V&A Dundee, St Andrews Aquarium and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, which kicks off on August 1. Stagecoach Express services can get you to and from Edinburgh from just £7 with a DayReturn ticket with, all tickets available on the Stagecoach Bus App.

David Frenz, interim managing director, said: “We know how precious family time is, especially during the summer. And we know how important it is for families to make the most of their holidays without spending a fortune.

“That’s why we’ve worked hard to ensure our services are affordable, accessible and ready for adventure.

"Whether it’s a seaside escape or a countryside exploration, our services are designed to help families make memories together – comfortably, affordably, and sustainably.”

Looking for other top-value adventures further afield? There’s Marine wildlife at Macduff Aquarium, Dean Castle Country Park at Kilmarnock, and the sights and delights of Glasgow where every street corner tells a story through bold architecture, vibrant culture, and a heartbeat of creativity.

With next stop audio announcements on select services and easy-to-use journey planning tools via the app, Stagecoach makes budget-friendly travel simple, sustainable and seriously fun.

Plan your summer adventure at www.stagecoachbus.com.