New research ranks Gretna services as one of the best in Scotland

By Alex LoveseyContributor
Published 31st Jul 2024, 10:37 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
It seems more and more people are searching for the best spots to stop, refresh, and refuel on their Scottish road trips, as Macklin Motors has spotted that searches in Scotland for ‘best service station’ have increased by 100% in the past year.

In response to this demand, new research from Macklin Motors has revealed the best service stations in Scotland - Kinross services on the M90 topped the list, with Gretna services following closely behind.

The automotive experts assessed service stations based on a range of factors including fuel price, number of restaurants, parking costs, and customer reviews. Based on all these metrics, each location was awarded a score out of 10.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Although the station didn’t top any of the individual categories, Kinross services took the number one spot thanks to its high number of amenities and positive reviews.

National WorldNational World
National World

Meanwhile, despite its higher fuel prices, Gretna Services on the M6 had the highest number of amenities in this list, and customers often rated their quality very highly.

In third, with a score of 6.4 out of 10, was Abington services situated in the fork of the M74 and A702.

For the cheapest petrol on this list, then look no further than Kincardine Bridge services on the A905. Drivers can fill up their motor here for just 144.9 pence per litre, but may have fewer options when it comes to the number of amenities on offer.

Top 10 Scottish service stations

Rank

Brand

Location

Score out of 10

#1

Moto

Kinross services

6.9

#2

MFG

Gretna services

6.8

#3

Welcome Break

Abington services

6.4

#T4

BP Express

Broxden services

6.2

#T4

BP Express

Kincardine Bridge Services

6.2

#6

Moto

Forthview Services

6.1

#7

ASDA Express

Annandale Water services

5.9

#T8

ASDA Express

Stirling Services

5.8

#T8

BP Express

Heart of Scotland (Harthill)

5.7

10

Westmorland

Hamilton services

5.6

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Macklin Motors spokesperson commented on the importance of timing your pitstop right:

"Driving long distances can be stressful, so knowing which rest stops offer a more relaxing experience is crucial for a comfortable journey. People appreciate a good quality service station because it provides essential pit stops on our journeys, offering a chance to relax, refuel, and refresh.

“This is especially important when traveling with kids during the summer holidays or bringing your dog along for a staycation. Making more frequent stops allows everyone to stretch their legs and provides an overall more relaxing experience.

Related topics:ScotlandDriversPeople

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.