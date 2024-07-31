New research ranks Gretna services as one of the best in Scotland
In response to this demand, new research from Macklin Motors has revealed the best service stations in Scotland - Kinross services on the M90 topped the list, with Gretna services following closely behind.
The automotive experts assessed service stations based on a range of factors including fuel price, number of restaurants, parking costs, and customer reviews. Based on all these metrics, each location was awarded a score out of 10.
Although the station didn’t top any of the individual categories, Kinross services took the number one spot thanks to its high number of amenities and positive reviews.
Meanwhile, despite its higher fuel prices, Gretna Services on the M6 had the highest number of amenities in this list, and customers often rated their quality very highly.
In third, with a score of 6.4 out of 10, was Abington services situated in the fork of the M74 and A702.
For the cheapest petrol on this list, then look no further than Kincardine Bridge services on the A905. Drivers can fill up their motor here for just 144.9 pence per litre, but may have fewer options when it comes to the number of amenities on offer.
Top 10 Scottish service stations
Rank
Brand
Location
Score out of 10
#1
Moto
Kinross services
6.9
#2
MFG
Gretna services
6.8
#3
Welcome Break
Abington services
6.4
#T4
BP Express
Broxden services
6.2
#T4
BP Express
Kincardine Bridge Services
6.2
#6
Moto
Forthview Services
6.1
#7
ASDA Express
Annandale Water services
5.9
#T8
ASDA Express
Stirling Services
5.8
#T8
BP Express
Heart of Scotland (Harthill)
5.7
10
Westmorland
Hamilton services
5.6
A Macklin Motors spokesperson commented on the importance of timing your pitstop right:
"Driving long distances can be stressful, so knowing which rest stops offer a more relaxing experience is crucial for a comfortable journey. People appreciate a good quality service station because it provides essential pit stops on our journeys, offering a chance to relax, refuel, and refresh.
“This is especially important when traveling with kids during the summer holidays or bringing your dog along for a staycation. Making more frequent stops allows everyone to stretch their legs and provides an overall more relaxing experience.
