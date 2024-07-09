Latest A90 resurfacing scheme to last three weeks

A 1500m stretch between the Dun junction and the B966 will be affected. (Google Maps)

Motorists on the A90 are facing weeks of disruption due to continuing resurfacing work on the dual carriageway near Brechin.

The £585,000 project, which contractor Amey is carrying out on behalf of Transport Scotland, was scheduled to begn on Monday and to continue until Wednesday, July 31.

This latest project is dealing with around 1500 metres of the southbound carriageway from just south of Stracathro services, at the Dun junction, to the B966.

Although work will be carried out under an overnight convoy between 7.30pm and 6.30am, there will be no overnight working on each Friday and Saturday night during the scheduled period

There will also be southbound daytime lane closures and also be a northbound lane closure between 7.30pm on Sunday (July 14) and 6.30am on Tuesday (July 16).

An Amey spokesperson said: “The resurfacing will benefit more than 19,300 vehicles which use this route each day, creating a smoother ride for motorists and reducing the need for ongoing maintenance.

“Please note, all schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.

“A free Road Work Alerts service is available from our website. An email address is all that is required to sign up for the service.*

To report a problem on the network, visit: https://netrunkroads.scot/report-a-problem/.