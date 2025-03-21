Charity issues advice for air passengers affected by Heathrow fire

A national charity has issued advice to anyone who was due to travel via Heathrow Airport today (Friday).

A fire near Heathrown has grounded all flights from from Europe’s busiest airport, affecting services to and from Scotland. Flights from Edinburgh, Glasgow and Inverness are among more than 1000 cancelled today due to the fire at a nearby electrical substation. Some Tartan Army fans celebrating Scotland’s 1-0 win over Greece in Athens last night have also been stranded or forced to find alternative routes home. Advice Direct Scotland has said that anyone whose flight has been delayed or cancelled might be entitled to compensation, according to the Civil Aviation Authority. Conor Forbes, policy director, said: “UK law requires airlines to compensate passengers for delays or cancellations, but this depends on several factors, including the length of the delay and its cause. “If the delay is minor, you may not qualify for compensation. Airlines are also not obliged to pay out if the disruption is due to ‘extraordinary circumstances’ beyond their control. “For those affected today, airlines may argue that the fire at Heathrow falls under this category, meaning compensation may not be available. “However, if a flight is delayed or cancelled due to extraordinary circumstances, airlines must still provide assistance, such as meals and refreshments, depending on the delay length. “If you have further concerns, you can speak directly with a consumer expert on 0808 164 6000, Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm, or visit www.consumeradvice.scot.”