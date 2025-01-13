Bridge demolition progresses line project

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A £3 million project to upgrade a traffic crossing over the Dundee-Aberdeen railway line has taken a major step forward.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Network Rail has successfully demolished the bridge over the line at Craigo Road in Marykirk.

Engineers recently removed the old, worn-out structure and craned in the main sections of its replacement while the railway was closed. When the project is complete, scheduled for this April, the new bridge will be better able to handle the weight and volume of traffic crossing it. While work continues, a temporary bridge is in place to keep the community connected to the road network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Magda Rutkowska, Network Rail’s scheme project manager, said: “It’s fantastic to complete this critical stage of work on time at Craigo Road, a huge well done to my team who carried out the work despite freezing conditions. “Our focus now turns to diverting utilities onto the new structure, before laying the road surface ahead of the bridge reopening in April. “We know there’s never a good time to close the railway, and we’re grateful to passengers and the community for their patience whilst this vital project takes place.”

​The Craigo project is part of a wider modernisation programme.

The project is part of a wide-ranging bridge modernisation programme aimed at increasing reliability and improving performance on Scotland’s Railway. Anyone with questions about the work can contact Network Rail’s 24-hour national helpline on 03457 11 41 41. Updates can be found on X/Twitter: @NetworkRailSCOT