A90 roadworks due to start on Sunday and last until July

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A £1.3 million improvement project is due to start this Sunday (May 4) on a three-kilometre stretch of the A90 between Forfar and Bogindollo.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The work, being carried out by Amey on behalf of Tranport Scotland, is due to continue until Friday, July 25.

The project will include the installation of new vehicle safety barriers on the centre reserve between the B9128 junction for Forfar and the Bogindollo junction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The essential maintenance will also include improvements to an A90 crossover between the Birkenbush and Bogindollo junctions, which is used to implement traffic management arrangements, and will include lengthening, resurfacing and drainage improvements.

​The work will be carried out between May 4 and July 25.

To ensure the safety of roadworkers and motorists, the essential maintenance will be carried out using lane closures on the north and southbound carriageways, while keeping the carriageway open, as follows:-

Sunday, May 4 - Friday, May 23: Lane 2 closures on each carriageway between 7.30pm and 6.30am each night.

Sunday, May 25 - Friday, June 20: Lane 2 closures 24/7 on each carriageway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday, June 22 - Friday, June 27: Lane 2 closures on each carriageway between 7.30pm and 6.30am each night.

Monday, June 30 - Friday, July 4: Lane 1 closures 24/7 on the northbound carriageway.

Monday, July 7 - Friday 25th July: Lane 1 closures 24/7 on the southbound carriageway.

Junctions and turning boxes will remain open during the lane closures. A temporary 50mph speed limit will also be in place during the work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project will benefit more than 21,300 vehicles who use this route each day.

Please note, all schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.

A free Road Work Alerts service is available from the Amey website, and email address is all that is required to sign up for the service.

Real-time journey information is available at www.trafficscotland.org or via X: @TrafficScotland. To report a problem on the network, visit: https://netrunkroads.scot/report-a-problem/.