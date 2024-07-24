Work is scheduled to continue until Saturday, August 3.

Work is due to start tomorrow (Thursday) on surfacing improvements on another stretch of the A90, with the project to continue until next Saturday (August 3).

The £850,000 scheme, which Amey is undertaking on behalf of Transport Scotland, will deal with defects on around 1490 metres of the southbound carriageway between Turwhappie Farm, north of the B9127, and the Douglastown underpass, as well as on part of the B9127 off slip road.

To ensure the safety of roadworkers and motorists the essential maintenance will be carried out using a contraflow system. There will be lane closures between 7.30pm on Thursday and 7.30pm on Friday (July 26) to set up the contraflow, which will be in operation between up to 6.30am on Friday, August 2.

There will then be further lane closures between 6.30am on August 2 and 6.30am the following day to stand down the contraflow.

During the contraflow, the southbound off slip road for the B9127 will be closed and a diversion will be in place. Traffic will remain on the southbound A90 until Emmock roundabout, continuing onto the northbound A90 and then take the northbound B9127 off slip road. There will also be advance notification signs in place prior to the A94 Glamis junction to allow traffic the option to divert via the A94.

The southbound onslip from the B9127 will also be closed with a diversion in place via the B9127 onslip on to the A90 northbound, returning to the A90 southbound via the A94 Glamis underpass.

In addition, the southbound offslip and onslip at Gateside will be closed. The diversion for the southbound offslip is via the southbound A90 to Emmock roundabout before travelling back on the A90 northbound and exiting at the Gateside offslip. For the onslip, the diversion is via the Gateside onslip onto the A90 northbound, returning to the A90 southbound via the A94 Glamis underpass.

An Amey spokesperson said: “The resurfacing will benefit more than 19,300 vehicles who use this route each day, creating a smoother ride for motorists and reducing the need for ongoing maintenance. All schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.”

A free Road Work Alerts service is available from the Amey website, and an email address is all that is required to sign up for the service.

To report a problem on the network visit: https://netrunkroads.scot/report-a-problem/.