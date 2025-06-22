Westminster View - Trio of positive projects show county’s talent and resilience

​”I had the privilege of visiting Hospitalfield Arts at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show last month, where their debut garden was awarded a prestigious Silver-Gilt medal.”

It has been a real pleasure over the past few weeks to see so much positive activity right across the constituency - from community-led regeneration projects to national recognition for one of our local arts charities, writes Stephen Gethins MP.

These achievements speak volumes about the talent, creativity, and resilience we have here in Angus.

I was delighted to congratulate the Courthouse Community Trust in Arbroath on securing £2.1 million from the Scottish Government’s Regeneration Capital Grant Fund.

This marks a major milestone in the Trust’s decade-long campaign to breathe new life into the historic Courthouse buildings in the centre of Arbroath.

The funding will create a vibrant community hub, offering spaces for enterprise, skills development, training, and events - transforming a much-loved landmark into a vital asset for the whole town.

The dedication shown by the Trust’s volunteers and supporters has been truly inspiring.

In another fantastic success for Arbroath, I had the privilege of visiting Hospitalfield Arts at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show last month, where their debut garden was awarded a prestigious Silver-Gilt medal.

Designed by acclaimed garden designer Nigel Dunnett and supported by Project Giving Back, the garden celebrated Angus’s coastal landscapes and creative spirit.

Inspired by the dunes and shoreline, it also doubles as an outdoor artists’ studio – symbolising Hospitalfield’s role in nurturing the next generation of artists. It was great to see director Lucy Byatt and Nigel Dunnett receive this well-earned recognition.

It was also good to be briefed on the proposed redevelopment of Dundee & Angus College’s Arbroath campus.

The plan centres on relocating to the Abbeygate Shopping Centre site in the heart of the town - bringing students, staff, and fresh investment directly into the town centre.

The wider college redevelopment programme is projected to cost around £265 million and could generate over £1 billion for the local economy in the years ahead.

But this is about more than bricks and mortar. It’s a bold investment in people, skills, and the long-term prosperity of Angus.