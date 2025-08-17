Westminster View - Summer recess is an opportunity, not a holiday

By Stephen Gethins
Published 17th Aug 2025, 12:00 BST
​"It's a time to hear directly from people about what matters, away from the noise of the Commons chamber."
When Westminster goes into recess, it’s easy to see headlines accusing MPs of enjoying a “summer break”, writes Stephen Gethins MP.

But for those of us representing communities like Arbroath and Broughty Ferry, this time is anything but quiet.

Recess isn’t a holiday. It’s an opportunity.

When Parliament is sitting, much of our time is spent travelling to London, sitting on committees, or speaking in debates. All of that is vital.

But it often means little time for the work that really grounds you: being face to face with the people you serve.

During recess, that changes. It’s a chance to be present across the constituency - visiting food banks, small businesses, care homes, and community projects.

It’s a time to hear directly from people about what matters, away from the noise of the Commons chamber.

In Arbroath, I’ve spoken with families dealing with housing concerns and the impact of Brexit on rural industries like farming and fishing.

In Monifieth, I’ve sat with residents worried about rising bills and the effects of climate change on our shoreline.

These conversations don’t just inform me; they drive me.

Constituency surgeries increase during recess too. These are often emotional, sometimes frustrating, but always important.

Whether it’s immigration casework, social security issues, or local service challenges, this is where you see the real-life impact of national policy.

It’s where you fight to help people navigate a system that can sometimes feel stacked against them.

This time also allows me to connect with local schools, campaigners, and charities. Their work, often driven by local volunteers, keeps our communities going.

It’s from them I learn what’s working, what’s failing, and what needs urgent attention.

For MPs in Scotland, recess brings a different kind of coordination. We work with devolved institutions and local councils to seek to ensure no one falls through the cracks.

Navigating the line between Westminster and Holyrood responsibilities isn’t always simple, but it’s essential.

Stephen Gethins is the MP for Arbroath and Broughty Ferry

