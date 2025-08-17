Westminster View - Summer recess is an opportunity, not a holiday

​”It’s a time to hear directly from people about what matters, away from the noise of the Commons chamber.”

When Westminster goes into recess, it’s easy to see headlines accusing MPs of enjoying a “summer break”, writes Stephen Gethins MP.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But for those of us representing communities like Arbroath and Broughty Ferry, this time is anything but quiet.

Recess isn’t a holiday. It’s an opportunity.

When Parliament is sitting, much of our time is spent travelling to London, sitting on committees, or speaking in debates. All of that is vital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it often means little time for the work that really grounds you: being face to face with the people you serve.

During recess, that changes. It’s a chance to be present across the constituency - visiting food banks, small businesses, care homes, and community projects.

It’s a time to hear directly from people about what matters, away from the noise of the Commons chamber.

In Arbroath, I’ve spoken with families dealing with housing concerns and the impact of Brexit on rural industries like farming and fishing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Monifieth, I’ve sat with residents worried about rising bills and the effects of climate change on our shoreline.

These conversations don’t just inform me; they drive me.

Constituency surgeries increase during recess too. These are often emotional, sometimes frustrating, but always important.

Whether it’s immigration casework, social security issues, or local service challenges, this is where you see the real-life impact of national policy.

It’s where you fight to help people navigate a system that can sometimes feel stacked against them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This time also allows me to connect with local schools, campaigners, and charities. Their work, often driven by local volunteers, keeps our communities going.

It’s from them I learn what’s working, what’s failing, and what needs urgent attention.

For MPs in Scotland, recess brings a different kind of coordination. We work with devolved institutions and local councils to seek to ensure no one falls through the cracks.

Navigating the line between Westminster and Holyrood responsibilities isn’t always simple, but it’s essential.

Stephen Gethins is the MP for Arbroath and Broughty Ferry