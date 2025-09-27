Westminster View - Recess allowed for an all-points constituency summer

​”I have met with a cross-section of businesses from manufacturers to farmers, from cafes to hotels, retailers, distilleries, caravan parks, brewers and the motor trade.”

This month, I returned to Westminster to speak up for my constituents and my country.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As I regularly confirm in this column, many MPs assert that they have the finest constituency on these islands; however, I am the only one with the evidence to back up my claim! And if I was ever in any doubt about the premier status of Angus and Perthshire Glens (which I am not), then a busy point-to-point recess in the middle of the summer would dispel any doubts in short order.

Recess is a real highlight of the calendar for me, but I would like to reassure constituents this is far from a six-week holiday - although it is obviously the time when I try to get a break from emails. Recess is when I can get maximum time with constituents, local businesses, voluntary organisations and other groups across our area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Establishing and maintaining priceless two-way communication allows me to take the temperature of what’s actually happening on the ground at the business, community and constituent level and see any patterns emerging. Thereafter I return to Parliament with a much better sense of what the key priorities are for my constituency and what work I must undertake to improve the lives and opportunities of people living and working here.

To this end, I have met with a cross-section of businesses from manufacturers to farmers, from cafes to hotels, retailers, distilleries, caravan parks, brewers and the motor trade. Each have their own unique set of circumstances, learning about which I find fascinating especially if there is a particular issue I can assist with.

Community capacity is extraordinarily healthy in our towns and villages, so it was great to get involved here too. Many thanks to Camera Obscura Kirriemuir, Pitlochry in Bloom, Montrose Cancer Research Shop, Pitlochry Partnership Committee, Our Heritage Blairgowrie, Thomson Farms and Tayside Tree Partnership amongst others for taking the time to meet with me and show me the difference they are making to our communities.

With 24 surgeries across recess from Craigo in the northeast of Angus to Rannoch Station, from Bertha Park on the curtilage of Perth to Tealing just North of Dundee it was an all-points sort of summer - which is just perfect for me.