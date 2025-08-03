Westminster View - Radioteleswitch: an important update for consumers

​”If you find yourself being offered a more expensive tariff, or a smart meter that doesn’t work, contact my office urgently.”

The UK Government have once again changed their plan for the end of the Radio Teleswitch Service (RTS). This has important implications if you or anyone you know still has an RTS Meter.

RTS allows some consumers to receive cheaper rates for electricity at off-peak times, and in some cases directly controls heating via radio signals.

When RTS ends, customers who haven’t replaced their meter may find themselves with far higher energy bills, or even with heating set permanently to ‘on’ or ‘off’. The switch was supposed to happen on June 10, but progress has been far too slow. In April there were still 125,000 RTS meters in Scotland.

I have met with Ofgem, energy suppliers and UK Government ministers on multiple occasions to discuss the major problems with the plan. I wrote to the Government in May requesting they delay the switch and, in mid-June, they quietly announced a change of plan.

The switch-off will now be staggered, with a small test group switched off first to allow for directed emergency support and to assess problems. This change is welcome, but engagement with the Government has been frustrating. They refuse to share their plans for which areas will be switched off when, stating that consumers will be contacted directly when their area has a planned switch off.

This still leaves a large number of constituents who have no idea when their RTS service will be cut off. I strongly urge anyone who may have an RTS meter to contact their energy supplier to discuss solutions. For some, a smart meter will not be suitable due to poor mobile and internet connectivity. In those cases, suppliers are obliged to provide an alternative meter, for example a pre-programmed meter that doesn’t rely on external signals.

Suppliers are also obliged to provide the best possible tariff upon your switch. The UK Government state: “Ofgem has been clear that suppliers must take all reasonable steps to ensure former RTS consumers stay on a closely equivalent tariff.”

If you find yourself being offered a more expensive tariff, or a smart meter that doesn’t work, contact my office urgently and I will be happy to engage with your energy supplier to ensure you receive the service to which you are entitled.