Westminster View - Frustration arising from recess schedule

After six years at Westminster, I still find the back end of the year slightly strange in attendance terms, writes Dave Doogan MP.

MPs return to parliament in September after summer recess for a few weeks before we leave again for conference recess. This takes us into October for a few more weeks before we are away again for November recess, the purpose of which I have never managed to establish. Back again for a month or so before winding down for the Christmas recess.

Parliament has a rhythm to it, and it is one which is persistently interrupted between July and January. This is especially frustrating when debates are curtailed or removed for want of parliamentary time as happens throughout the year.

To be clear, recess is not a holiday, or certainly not those MPs who take their constituency and their constituents seriously. Rather it is a time to spend in the constituency taking soundings from businesses and organisations and meeting with constituents in order to best calibrate those local and national issues I need to advance once back in parliament.

This recess is no different. I have covered the length and breadth of the constituency, catching up with constituents, local business owners and even finding some time to meet with the local Rainbows in Montrose and the Scout group in Forfar.

I find these visits particularly rewarding, as there is something quite uniquely honest and frank about the line of questioning you get from those constituents below a certain age. They don’t quite have the same societal inhibition about asking their questions in the way that some of my other constituents might. I often consider that a hostile audience on Question Time or Debate Night might sometimes be easier on me than a room full of school pupils.

I also got the chance to drop into the Glen Prosen Bothy Distillery in what might be the most rural part of the Angus side of my constituency. It was a pleasure meeting founder Kim Cameron, and great to learn all about the rich history of Whisky in Glen Prosen and the surrounding area.

With the nights drawing in and storms already upon us, it’s to the winter we now look. This is also a vibrant time for Angus with a range of winter and New Year highlights in the pipeline – all of which I look forward to.