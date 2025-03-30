Westminster Notes - Santander must reconsider their decision to close branch

“​After months of disruption to deliveries, I am pleased that residents now have a regular delivery following liaison between myself, my office and Royal Mail.”

The first signs of spring bring a busy spell in the UK Parliament before the April recess, with some big pieces of legislation going through the House of Commons including the National Insurance Contributions Bill and the recent Employment Rights Bill, writes Stephen Gethins MP.

These will have a significant impact on local businesses not least the increases in National Insurance that are impacting on small businesses, the care sector and others who can ill afford the tax increases. That will not be helped by Santander’s plans to close their branch on the High Street in Arbroath on June 17, 2025. I have written to Santander to convey my dismay, have asked them to reflect on the decision and to meet with me to discuss this further. I look forward to meeting them soon and explaining the importance of local banking.

Santander point out in their considerations to close the branch that there are still branches in Dundee and Perth, which they refer to as “nearby”. This is hardly the case, not least for those who are reliant on public transport. They must reconsider. As is so often the case, the poorest and most vulnerable in our communities, and those who may not otherwise be able to access online banking services, will be the hardest hit.

This is also at a time when we are so close to seeing increased investment in the town through the Arbroath Town Fund. It is vital that we have the right infrastructure in place to ensure that small local businesses who may rely on the bank’s services remain in the town to support the local economy and jobs. My thoughts are also with the staff who are facing uncertainty, and I have pressed Santander to ensure they do what they can to help support them.

In lighter news, I recently enjoyed a visit to Timmergreens Primary School to meet with P6/7 pupils to discuss my work as their MP. The kids had many questions ranging from “what are you doing to help Ukrainian families in the constituency” to “is your job as an MP fun?”. Of course I said yes! It was also a pleasure to visit Barry Downs, where I helped the postie deliver some mail. After months of disruption to deliveries, I am pleased that residents now have a regular delivery following liaison between myself, my office and Royal Mail.