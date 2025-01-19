Westminster Notes - 2025 dawns with a serious job to be done

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

January 2025, another opportunity to reflect on how quickly the election year of 2024 passed and what resolutions or ambitions might be realised in 2025, writes Dave Doogan MP.

This new year, clarity of ambition is very easy to declare but it’s much harder to live up to, as we all know.

For my own part, my Duolingo French lessons have, what you might call, plateaued, and my new ‘Teach Yourself Guitar in two hours’ book which I received for Christmas, remains so far unopened.

Conversely though, I remain very clear-eyed around what my professional resolutions are in 2025.

There is a serious job to do, as ever, in Westminster and across the Angus and Perthshire Glens constituency in the face of what must objectively be the most staggeringly poor start to any government in living memory.

A shambles especially noteworthy given the colossal majority of 402 seats out of 650.

Whether we like Scotland in the UK or not – and I don’t – our nation must be heard while we remain reduced to this sub state existence, and that voice will never be Labour’s branch office in Scotland.

Since July, I’ve spoken in debates on the removal of the Winter Fuel Allowance from Scotland’s pensioners, on the future of Scotland’s Oil and Gas Sector, on the Chancellor’s National Insurance Tax on Jobs and many other debates vital to Scotland interests, in which not one of the 37 Scottish Labour MPs turned up to speak.

They were all present to vote against Scotland’s interests when the time came though – emerging to do their duty, not to the constituents that elected them or to their nation, but to their London masters.

The now Prime Minister spoke during the election of a party of service, but he didn’t expand on in whose interests that service would be – certainly not Scotland’s.

Hard-working constituency offices like mine are busier now than we were when the Tories were in power, striving to protect our communities from Westminster’s trademark attacks on our businesses and communities.

Worse still, while the Tories in Government had six MPs in Scotland, the Labour party lied their way to 37.

The people have taken notice, however, to which the polls will attest.