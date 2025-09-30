TV and radio star Grado is passing through Angus on 400km challenge

​Grado’s 400km route will take him through Montrose next week.

Radio and television star Grado will be in Montrose next week on the first leg of a 400km challenge to raise funds for national charity Make Some Noise.

The Heart Scotland Breakfast is taking on the Granite to Glasgow Handcycle Challenge from Aberdeen to Glasgow, using nothing but his arms.

He will leave the Granite City on Monday (October 6), arriving in Montrose later that day. He will continue is journey on Tuesday, from Montrose to Perth.

His challenge is due to end at the Heart Scotland broadcast centre in Glasgow on Friday, October 10 - Make Some Noise day.

Grado, who joined Scotland’s Heart Breakfast show in August alongside Des Clarke and Adele Cunningham, is taking on the challenge for the organisation, which is Heart’s official charity.

Make Some Noise changes lives across the UK by funding vital projects delivered by small charities – tackling issues such as mental health, disability, poverty and homelessness.

Joining Grado on his handcycle mission is a group of charity service users and beneficiaries from Spinal Injuries Scotland, a small charity currently in funding with Global’s Make Some Noise. The non-profit provides education, advice and support for people with a spinal cord injury, their families, friends and those that care for them in Scotland.

Grado said: “This challenge is nae easy, it’s going to push me to my limits but I’m determined to keep going!

"I’d love the listeners to follow every mile and cheer me on when it gets tough! We’re doing this for a good cause and the more folk that come on the journey, the bigger the difference we’ll make together!”

Suzanne Ryder-Richardson, director of Global Goodness said “Right now, so many people are facing some of life’s toughest challenges, from mental health struggles, poverty, homelessness, or simply feeling alone.

"Donations have never been more important. Grado, we’ll be cheering you on every pedal of the way!”

To support Grado on Grado’s Granite to Glasgow - Handcycle Challenge and Global’s Make Some Noise go to makesomenoise.com.

Donations of £40, £30, £20 or £10 can also be made by texting GRADO40, GRADO30, GRADO20, GRADO10 to 70766. All donation will go to Global’s Make Some Noise. If you’re under 16 please ask the bill payer’s permission first. Standard network charges may apply. T&Cs are at makesomenoise.com.