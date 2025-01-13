Speed limit consultation event in Dundee

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An in-person engagement event will be held in Dundee tomorrow (Friday) as part of the consultation on proposed changes to speed limits in Scotland.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The National Speed Management Review seeks to ensure speed limits in Scotland are appropriate and contribute to reducing injury and death on the country’s roads. It invites feedback on proposals to lower the national speed limit on single carriageway roads from 60 mph to 50 mph and to increase speed limits for goods vehicles over 7.5 tonnes on single carriageways to from 40 mph to 50 mph, and on dual carriageways from 50 mph to 60mph.

The online consultation has been open since November, and has received over 8700 responses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dundee event, which will be held between 3pm and 7pm in the Hilltown Community Centre, 15 Alexander Street, is one of a series taking place across Scotland, enabling members of the public to ask questions about the proposed changes.

​The event will be held in Dundee tomorrow.

Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: “Road safety is a priority for the Scottish Government and we remain absolutely committed to working towards our ambitious goal of making Scotland’s roads the safest in the world by 2030.

“We have already had a huge response to the online consultation, and these events will enable people to learn more about the proposed changes. It’s also really important that we hear views from the public and stakeholders. I’d like to thank everyone who has taken the time to engage with the consultation so far, and hope people will take the opportunity to attend these sessions.