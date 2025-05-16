SNP chooses sitting councillor as Angus South parliamentary candidate

Monifieth and Sidlaw councillor Lloyd Melville has won his party’s nomination for the Angus South constituency in next year’s Scottish Parliament election.

The seat is currently held by Graeme Dey MSP, and before him by the late Andrew Welsh – both respected figures in the SNP.

Mr Melville said: “I know what matters to people here. Whether it’s improved housing, better schools, faster access to healthcare, or help with the rising cost of living, I’ll work tirelessly to deliver for our communities.

“People across Angus South can choose a strong SNP Government, led by John Swinney. This election is our chance to take a different path - one shaped by Scotland’s values, not Westminster’s priorities - the chance to build a better future with independence. Over the coming months, I’ll be working hard to earn the trust of voters.”