SNP chooses sitting councillor as Angus South parliamentary candidate

By The Newsroom
Published 16th May 2025, 13:00 BST
Monifieth and Sidlaw councillor Lloyd Melville has won his party’s nomination for the Angus South constituency in next year’s Scottish Parliament election.

The seat is currently held by Graeme Dey MSP, and before him by the late Andrew Welsh – both respected figures in the SNP.

Mr Melville said: “I know what matters to people here. Whether it’s improved housing, better schools, faster access to healthcare, or help with the rising cost of living, I’ll work tirelessly to deliver for our communities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

People across Angus South can choose a strong SNP Government, led by John Swinney. This election is our chance to take a different path - one shaped by Scotland’s values, not Westminster’s priorities - the chance to build a better future with independence. Over the coming months, I’ll be working hard to earn the trust of voters.”

Related topics:SNPScottish ParliamentPeopleScotland
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice