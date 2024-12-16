£1 million investment in coastal communities

​£1m is being invested.

Coastal communities will benefit from nearly £1 million to boost local economies, link businesses with industry and get more people into maritime.

Nine maritime clusters across the UK will receive a share of government funding, helping them secure investment for local industry, deliver skills, training and educational programmes, with Scottish Maritime Cluster being awarded £85,000.

The maritime sector is key to unlocking regional economic growth, and this targeted support aims to revitalise coastal towns and cities, help build the UK’s economy and breakdown barriers to opportunity, as well as driving innovation in the sector.

Putting local people and economic opportunity at the heart, the fund will help local entrepreneurs, leaders and schools.

As part of the Government’s mission to drive jobs and economic growth across the country, this latest funding will enable clusters to connect the maritime sector with local businesses, helping to drive private investment into regional maritime.

Maritime Minister, Mike Kane said: “By investing in our excellent maritime clusters, we can deliver jobs, skills and training for local communities and turbocharge growth by delivering investment into the sector.”

Chris Shirling-Rooke MBE, Chief Executive of Maritime UK, added: "The Maritime Cluster Development Fund will create real impact and make a tangible difference to our most precious of places - our coastal communities.”