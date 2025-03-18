North Angus MSP to stand down at next election

Angus North and Mearns MSP Mairi Gougeon has announced that she will be resigning at next year’s Holyrood election.

The 39-year-old has been the MSP for the constituency since 2016, but said she would be standing down from the Scottish Parliament after spending “half of my life” in politics.”

Ms Gougeon was an Angus councillor before becoming an MSP, and was made rural affairs secretary in 2021 by former first minister Nicola Sturgeon. She retained the Cabinet position under Humza Yousaf and John Swinney. Ms Gougeon has also held junior minister positions, including public health minister, and rural affairs and natural environment minister.

She said: “It has been the honour of my life to be elected to represent and serve the people of my home constituency of Angus North and Mearns as an SNP representative since 2016, and before that as a councillor for Brechin and Edzell since 2007.

​Mairi Gougeon MSP.

“My constituency truly is the very best of Scotland and I have worked every day to ensure its voice is heard. Come 2026, I will have been in an elected position for just about half of my life and the time has come for me to take a step back from frontline politics and pursue new opportunities. As the first female rural affairs secretary since devolution, I’m proud of the policies I’ve been able to implement. Steering the Good Food Nation Act and the Agriculture and Rural Communities Act through Parliament have been particular highlights.”