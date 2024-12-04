MSPs challenge Scottish Government plans for ticket stations

Cuts to North East train ticket stations have been challenged by local MSPs.

Public-owned operator ScotRail plans to reduce ticket office opening hours at 101 of its 143 staffed stations. It would see most close for up to a third of their current timetable — around 2800 hours a week across the network.

In Angus, Montrose will lose just over 29 hours a week, and Arbroath 14. Under the plans, in Aberdeenshire, Huntly station will lose almost 20 hours a week and Stonehaven 3.8.

The company's 12-week internal staff consultation on the proposals ends in February.

​Liam Kerr is calling for a rethink of the proposal.

Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett said: "If ScotRail proceeds with these cuts, they will worsen passenger service and safety at Huntly and Stonehaven, especially in the context of reducing timetables.

"This decision isn't based on passenger satisfaction, accessibility or equity of service, but by ticket sales alone. It makes no sense to then turn around and cut access to future tickets. This is the thin end of the wedge for rural rail in particular."

North East MSP Liam Kerr said: "The SNP government have to agree to these changes because ScotRail is in public ownership. The buck stops with them, so I’m calling on Ministers to send this plan back. Rail performance was supposed to get better, not worse. I campaigned for years to get an upgrade to Montrose. People in Angus should get in touch with their local SNP members to express dismay at what amounts to state-backed erosion of services."