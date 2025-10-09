MSP says Broughty Ferry fire station 'must' be kept open

A local MSP has insisted a closure-threatened fire station must remain open "for all our sakes".

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) is proposing the closure of up to 13 stations, new arrangements for night and weekend cover at others and the permanent withdrawal of 10 appliances nationwide.

The Balmossie station in Broughty Ferry is at risk of being closed.

Assistant Chief Officer David Farries insisted the fire service would not bring forward proposals for change with significant level of safety concerns. He explained that Balmossie Station is in an area of “very low risk” and that it has “extremely low activity”.

​Ms White pointed out that the SFRS said there would be “significant increase” in response times. (Pic: Google)

SFRS ran a 12-week public consultation on the review, which has now closed. More than 800 people attended public meetings and drop-in sessions and more than 3500 survey responses on the proposed changes to more than 30 fire stations were submitted.

The findings will now be considered and a report will go to SFRS Board for a final decision at the end of this year.

Scottish Conservative MSP Tess White said: "It is a fact that this station supports a much larger area than the consultation exercise about these cuts would suggest.

"And the fire service's own research says there will be a 'significant increase' in response times in Angus if this closure goes ahead. Those times are already rising.

"Dundee east doesn't operate in a vacuum, and you can often see engines and crew from across Angus and Dundee at major incidents. I think that's a point of pride for retained and full-time firefighters.

"Those call-outs to Monifieth, the Sidlaws and beyond aren't counted in the assessment. The ambulance which is based at Balmossie also goes uncounted, as does the specialist flood response based there.

"I understand the operational delivery of Scottish Fire and Rescue is at risk due to real-terms cuts in funding from the SNP and by employer National Insurance hikes by Labour. But keeping Balmossie open and operational must be the default option in the final service delivery review.

"For these reasons, I am urging the Scottish Government to properly resource Tayside's fire and rescue services, for all our sakes."