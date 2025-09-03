MP's casework secures more than £50,000 for constituents

The office of Arbroath and Broughty Ferry MP Stephen Gethins has successfully secured more than £54,205 since July 2024 in financial returns for local people to help mitigate against rising costs and economic pressure.

The figure reflects money that was rightfully owed to constituents - including delayed benefit payments, pensions, tax rebates, and compensation - but which required the intervention of Mr Gethins and his team to ensure it was returned.

He said: “Far too often, people in our community find themselves caught up in delays or bureaucracy at a time when they can least afford it.

"My office is here to make sure local families get what they are entitled to - and I am proud that we’ve been able to secure over £54,000 for people right here at home. For many, that money has meant the difference between heating and eating, or being able to make ends meet.”

​Stephen Gethins MP.

He continued: “This is about fairness and dignity. Every case represents someone who has been struggling to get answers. I want people to know that if they are facing problems - whether with benefits, pensions, housing, or other services - they do not have to face them alone. My team and I are here to help.”

Mr Gethins’ office deals with hundreds of cases every year, reflecting the challenges local people face, and underlining the importance of accessible representation and advocacy in Parliament. Constituents can contact the office by emailing [email protected] or by telephoning 01382 549633.