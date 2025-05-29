MP urges more Angus support for Ukraine

Broughty Ferry and Arbroath MP Stephen Gethins met recently with representatives from the Ukraine Embassy in London to present an Angus Council tartan tie and discuss setting up a twinning agreement between Sumy Oblast in Ukraine and Angus.

These actions were further to Angus councillor Lloyd Melville’s efforts in bringing forward a motion in Angus Council, which aims to secure a formal partnership between Sumy Oblast and Angus, reiterating the local authority’s support for the people of Ukraine by twinning the Ukrainian and Scottish regions.

His motion, which was unanimously agreed, called on the Council to unequivocally condemn the Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine and acknowledge the right of Ukraine as a sovereign nation to exist as an independent, democratic, state, free from the threat of aggression by its neighbours.

It also urged the UK Government to increase aid to Ukraine to ensure it can continue to defend itself, express support for the country’s brave and determined people and its military; called on the Council to continue its work (with Scottish and UK governments) in welcoming and supporting people from Ukraine to settle in Angus for as long as they need to

​Mr Gethins presents the Angus Council tie at the Ukraine embassy.

The motion was supported unanimously by Angus Council who entered a “Friendship Agreement” with Sumy Oblast to foster cultural ties and build civic links.

Mr Melville also last week proposed the Ukrainian flag being raised at Angus Council’s headquarters in Forfar.

Mr Gethins said: “Ukrainian families fleeing war remain welcome here in Angus and the wider area. It is vitally important that we do all that we can to foster good relations across Europe and to support the Ukrainian people’s efforts to secure the future of their country.”

Mr Melville added: “It’s important that we stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine who are facing down Russian aggression.

"I was proud to propose our partnership with Sumy Oblast, and to raise the flag of Ukraine at Angus Council headquarters.

“We must do all we can to support Ukraine, and those Ukrainian refugees who we are hosting, for the duration of this conflict.”