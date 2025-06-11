MP congratulates Hospitalfield Arts Garden on winning silver gilt at Chelsea Flower Show

Arbroath and Broughty Ferry MP Stephen Gethins recently viewed Hospitalfield Arts’ award-winning garden at the Chelsea Flower Show.

The Arbroath-based charity won silver-gilt medal for the garden, by renowned designer Nigel Dunnett.

Sponsored by Project Giving Back, the grant-giving charity that funds gardens for good causes at the show, showcased the design.

The garden reflects the coastal location of Hospitalfield Arts and features a dramatic, highly sculptural dune landscape.

Stephen Gethins with ​Nigel Dunnett and Lucy Byatt from Hospitalfield.

It was designed as an outdoor artists’ studio and workspace to inspire the next generation of artists.

Nigel also designed the walled garden at Hospitalfield in 2020.

Silver-gilt sits between gold and silver and are a way for the Flower Show panel to recognise gardens in specific categories and there is no guarantee that a garden will receive a medal.

Mr Gethins said: “I was delighted to have the opportunity to visit Lucy, Nigel and the team from Hospitalfield at RHS Chelsea Flower Show and see first-hand the work that has gone into this fantastic garden.

“I’m delighted that the garden will soon be adapted and relocated to Ladyloan Primary School in Arbroath where I’m sure pupils and teachers will make excellent use of the space.

"The work of Hospitalfield Arts in schools in and around Arbroath to nurture interest and talent in the arts is absolutely vital and I know that the garden will go on to inspire many future generations."