More than 1800 affordable homes built in Angus
The latest housing data show that almost 137,000 have been built across Scotland, with 97,099 socially rented homes completed.
Proportionately, this is 40% more than those built in England and 70% more than those built in Wales.
Since the SNP entered government, 1493 social homes and 341 affordable homes have been built in Angus, part of the SNP government’s plan to tackle Scotland’s housing emergency, with an investment of £768 million in affordable housing across the country over the next year.
Commenting on the figures, Mr Dey said: “Everyone in Angus should have a warm, safe and affordable home, and under this SNP government we are working to ensure those who need it most have access to housing.
“These latest figures show a significant step forward in addressing the housing crisis, and I am proud that Scotland continues to invest more per person than any other UK nation in measures to tackle homelessness and help people remain in their own homes.
“From building more homes to tackling the root causes of homelessness, we know how important housing is to building a better, more prosperous Scotland – especially while progress has remained so stagnant elsewhere in the UK.
“This is just another way the SNP is delivering for Angus under John Swinney’s leadership.”