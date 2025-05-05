Meeting to discuss banking provision in Arbroath

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Arbroath and Broughty Ferry MP Stephen Gethins met with representatives from Santander recently to express his concerns about the closure of the Arbroath branch and how the bank will continue to support customers in Arbroath and the wider area.

The company is closing its Arbroath branch June as part of a programme of 95 closures across the UK.

It means that anyone wishing to conduct business in-branch will have to travel to Dundee or Perth.

The group has also said, however, that it will be recruiting 95 new community bankers in the locations where it is shutting branches and hopes to redeploy some of the affected workers into these jobs.

​Stephen Gethins met with bank representatives in Arbroath.

The Spanish-owned bank also said it is cutting hours across 36 sites and switching 18 to be counter-free in moves which will impact on more than a third of its 444-strong network.

In total, around 750 jobs are at risk from redundancy, with 349 branches left across the UK after the overhaul.

Mr Gethins said: "I met with representatives of Santander in Arbroath to make clear my concerns about the closure of the Arbroath Branch and to talk about what provisions they have put in place for staff, customers and the wider community.

“I will continue to engage with the bank but if any constituents have concerns or questions that they would like me to ask, I would urge them to get in touch with my office.

“We have some fantastic businesses in Arbroath that support our local economy, as well as loyal customers, and they deserve to know what provisions Santander are putting in place to ensure minimum disruption from the closure."