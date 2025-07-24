Local representatives meet to discuss Balmossie proposals

Local representatives Graeme Dey MSP and Councillor Lloyd Melville have met with Area Commander Brian Todd and Andy Girrity, Deputy Assistant Chief Officer for the East of Scotland amid the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s (SFRS) consultation on proposals for Balmossie Fire Station.

The (SFRS) is currently carrying out a review of its resources, including numbers of staff, appliances and stations and it has been confirmed that Balmossie is among the more than 20 locations being considered for change.

The two proposals being consulted on are complete closure and moving the full-time appliance from Balmossie to the station at Kingsway East, with only the on-call vehicle remaining.

The proposals will affect communities including Friockheim, Inverkeilor and Arbirlot as well as Carnoustie, Monifieth, Broughty Ferry and along the coast into Dundee.

Meeting to discuss Balmossie proposals. (Pic: Google Maps)

Mr Dey said: “This was an important opportunity to raise directly with senior SFRS staff our concerns regarding the proposals and those put to us by constituents.

“The SFRS were crystal clear that these proposals are not about budget - acknowledging the uplift the service has had from the Scottish Government in recent years - but about making the most appropriate and effective use of the resources they have.

“It was helpful to receive and be able to explore some of the numbers underpinning the proposals and we have asked for further information.

“Myself and Lloyd conveyed the extent to which communities surrounding Balmossie Fire Station depend on it, not just for fire cover but for peace of mind.

“We also pressed the fact that in addition to SFRS we have the ambulance service operating from the site.

“Having met previously with Scottish Ambulance Service on the potential impact on them of full closure of Balmossie, I am in no doubt that such an outcome would seriously disrupt ambulance coverage across South Angus, which is another reason why it is not an option which should be proceeded with.”

Mr Melville, councillor for Monifieth, said he has been contacted by contacted by constituents who are worried about the station’s potential closure.

He said: “Closure must be taken off the table, particularly with the potential for significant increased housing development in the surrounding area – and we were clear with the SFRS about the implications of that.

“Whilst I appreciate the opportunity to explore the proposals with SFRS, I remain to be convinced that either option being consulted on will deliver the best outcome for community safety.

“Alongside this engagement, I have submitted my own response to the consultation and would encourage everyone with an interest to make their views heard by doing the same.”

The consultation can be accessed on the SFRS website at firescotland.citizenspace.com/sfrs-communications/sfrs-service-delivery-review-consultation and views can be submitted until September 16.

In-person public meetings will take place on Tuesday, August 12 at Broughty Ferry Parish Church, Guthrie Terrace, from 2pm-4pm and 6pm-8pm. Attendance must be confirmed in advance by emailing [email protected].