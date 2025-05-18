Holyrood View - Passengers short-changed by changes to bus timetables

"Reliable public transport is not a luxury—it’s a necessity, especially in rural and semi-rural communities."

Few issues stir up community frustration quite like unreliable bus services, and here in Angus, we’re once again seeing the consequences play out, writes Graeme Dey MSP.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Tuesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to AngusWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The recent timetable changes to Stagecoach’s 73 service have left many constituents in Arbroath, Monifieth, Carnoustie, and surrounding villages feeling short-changed.

While there’s cautious optimism about the arrival of a new fleet of buses, the interim changes have created more problems than they’ve solved. The heart of the matter is reliability. The 73 service has become increasingly undependable due to vehicle issues that have made planning around the bus an exercise in guesswork.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To address this, Stagecoach has introduced a revised timetable. Some might argue that this is a step in the right direction, especially for residents of the new Upper Victoria development in Carnoustie, who now have access to public transport for the first time. But for many others, these changes have made life harder.

Take Muirdrum, for instance. This village is now served just four times a day – a steep cut that risks isolating residents who depend on public transport for basic needs like shopping, accessing healthcare, and managing day-to-day errands.

In the Carlogie Road area of Carnoustie, buses during the middle of the day have been reduced, cutting into vital hours for those who don’t drive and rely on public transport to stay connected. Monifieth has seen its direct link to Ninewells Hospital axed, adding unnecessary complication for those needing regular medical care.

Stagecoach has committed to reviewing the impact of these changes over the coming two months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a recent meeting I held with them, they’ve agreed to consider restoring at least one daytime service for Muirdrum to ensure access to Carnoustie remains possible. That small concession, while welcome, only scratches the surface.

Reliable public transport is not a luxury – it’s a necessity, especially in rural and semi-rural communities.

Until the promised new fleet arrives and can restore confidence in the system, I will continue to press the company to find ways to serve all corners of our community fairly.