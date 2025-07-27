Holyrood View - ‘Common sense’ is needed to deal with wildfire risks

After weeks of mostly dry, warm weather, we are definitely in wildfire season.

It is disappointing to see former Angus Provost and Carnoustie councillor Brian Boyd being let off with a slap on the wrist after a tirade against independent councillor Lois Speed.

Mr Boyd faced a Standards Commission for Scotland hearing last week over his conduct towards Ms Speed a year ago.

She had lodged an emergency motion aiming to reverse an SNP decision to remove 22 early years practitioner posts from primary one classrooms. She was supported by non-administration councillors, and, had it gone to a vote, I believe this cut would have been reversed. But she was shouted down by Mr Boyd. He resigned as provost hours later.

The commissioner found Mr Boyd breached orders that councillors must treat everyone with “courtesy and respect”, given the “pointed and confrontational” way he addressed Ms Speed. But he was let off on a technicality and will not serve a term off the full Angus Council.

Readers may have been following the tribunal case of NHS nurse Sandy Peggie, who was the centre of a witch-hunt by her employer. She was vilified over merely pointing out that her right to access a single-sex space was being denied. She has now been cleared of misconduct but serious questions remain. It beggars belief that John Swinney still has confidence in a clearly dysfunctional health board. But he’s too weak to speak out because he knows NHS Fife was simply enforcing the SNP’s reckless gender self-ID policy.

After weeks of mostly dry, warm weather, we are definitely in wildfire season. This year we are seeing the number of these increase drastically. More than 1500 wildfires have taken place in Scotland over the last 10 years and there have been 187 in the year to date. This compares to 55 in the whole of 2024.

But it took agriculture minister Jim Fairlie almost three weeks to visit sites affected. These figures must be an urgent wake-up call for ministers to rethink their approach to tackling wildfires. Instead, they are pressing ahead with reforms to muirburn licensing. This practice has been used for generations to control wildfires and it is just common sense that the process for doing so should be as easy as possible for land managers when fires break out.