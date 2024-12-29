Holyrood Notes - Reflecting on a busy year and looking towards the next

​A visit to Carnoustie and Monifieth Community Shed was a highlight.

‘Tis the season for new year resolutions, and looking forward to what will be another busy and demanding year for many of us, writes Graeme Dey MSP.

The festive period is also one of relaxation and reflection for many as families gather, gifts are exchanged, and memories are rekindled.

But not everyone gets the chance to unwind at this time of year.

Folk working in our emergency services and in our hospitals and care homes will be on duty.

Many in our armed forces will also be on call.

And that should serve to remind us of the debt of gratitude we owe them not just at this time of year but at all times.

I don’t know about you but for me it feels like 2024 has flown past.

The past year has been packed.

I have, for example, held surgeries in 30 different locations across the constituency and I’ll continue to be as readily accessible for constituents over the coming 12 months.

I know that many businesses will be catching their breath at the moment before setting off on another year for their passion projects.

I have had the privilege to visit so many amazing firms throughout the last year, which make a whole range of produce – some of which will have adorned your table (or perhaps filled your glass) this festive season.

Companies like the Gin Bothy, who go from strength to strength and for whom 2025 will offer new adventures.

We are immensely lucky to have such a thriving, innovative business community here in Angus.

Looking forward, engagement with our enterprises, large, small and in every sector, will remain a key focus of my work.

Of course, we also know how important the role of our charities and voluntary organisations is at this time of year.

I think of the many groups who organised Christmas lunches for those in need – whether held together, or delivered at home.

Alongside this, those groups which offer direct support for social isolation, mental health, and much more are crucial at this time, as in the rest of the year.

A few months ago I visited Carnoustie and Monifieth Community Shed (formerly Men’s Shed), and was blown away by the depth of support they offer to their members.

People of all ages are coming together to chat, have a cup of tea, up-cycle furniture and craft beautiful creations from recycled wood.

Even solely from a social perspective, before the skilled work they do, the benefits of the organisation are clear to see.

As we bid farewell to this year and welcome the next, let's re-dedicate ourselves to looking out for those who need us.

Let's make resolutions that not only benefit ourselves but also contribute to the well-being of our community.

And let me wish all of you a very happy, healthy and prosperous new year!

• Graeme Dey has been the MSP for Angus South since his election in 2011, and, since 2023, also currently holds the ministerial roles of Minister for Veterans and Minister for Higher Education.